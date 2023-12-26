Left Menu

Indian investors put in USD 335mn as FDI in Dubai during Jan-June: Vestian

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:04 IST
Indian investors put in USD 335mn as FDI in Dubai during Jan-June: Vestian
Indian companies made FDI investments of USD 335 million in Dubai during January-June, Vestian on Tuesday said.

The foreign direct investments (FDI) into Dubai from Indian companies stood at USD 541 million in the entire 2022, real estate consultant Vestian said citing data of the Department of Economic Development, Dubai FDI.

''Dubai witnessed significant investments (FDI) from Indian investors, amounting to USD 1.6 billion between 2020 and H1 (January-June) 2023. Dubai's strategic location along with tax-friendly policies act as a key incentive for Indian investors and business owners who are looking to expand into new markets,'' Vestian said in a statement.

In the first six months of 2023, India was amongst the top countries investing in Dubai with a cumulative investment of USD 335 million, it said.

In terms of investments in the number of projects, India has outnumbered Canada and Latvia with investments in a total of 123 projects.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

