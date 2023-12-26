Left Menu

Delhi Jal Board begins 'Jan-sampark' camp at over 150 locations

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:26 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Jal Board on Tuesday started a 'Jan-Sampark camp' at more than 150 locations across the national capital, an official said on Tuesday.

The camp will be conducted from December 26 to 30, the official said. According to the officials, the board will be reaching out to all its consumers at over 150 locations for information and grievances pertaining to billing, new connection, mutation, disconnection and metre-related issues.

