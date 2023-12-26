Left Menu

Two killed as car falls off bridge in MP's Mandla district

PTI | Mandla | Updated: 26-12-2023 19:48 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 19:47 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Two persons were killed when their car fell off the Babaiha bridge on a Narmada backwater channel in Mandla district of Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday, police said.

While Siyaram Korche and Dhanesh Maravi, both aged 20-22 years, got trapped in the car and drowned, two other passengers managed to come out and swim to safety, an official said.

The driver of the car lost control and it hit and broke the railings before falling into the water around 1 pm, said Tikaria police station in-charge Pratap Singh Markam.

A rescue team retrieved the two bodies around 5 pm and further probe was on, he said.

