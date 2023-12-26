After 15 years, BRTS experiment to end in Bhopal

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) from the Bhopal roads.

The decision was taken at a meeting of elected representatives chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here, an official release said.

The BRTS -- which contemplates earmarking of dedicated lanes for the public transport buses -- was implemented in Bhopal 15 years ago. A large part of it passing through the densely populated areas was removed earlier.

On the demand of local public representatives, it was unanimously decided that the BRTS should be removed from all roads, the release said. Public representatives were of the view that it would ease the pressure on busy roads and the local transport system could be made more convenient instead of implementing the BRTS, it added.

