Left Menu

After 15 years, BRTS experiment to end in Bhopal

A large part of it passing through the densely populated areas was removed earlier.On the demand of local public representatives, it was unanimously decided that the BRTS should be removed from all roads, the release said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:04 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:04 IST
After 15 years, BRTS experiment to end in Bhopal
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government on Tuesday decided to remove the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) from the Bhopal roads.

The decision was taken at a meeting of elected representatives chaired by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav here, an official release said.

The BRTS -- which contemplates earmarking of dedicated lanes for the public transport buses -- was implemented in Bhopal 15 years ago. A large part of it passing through the densely populated areas was removed earlier.

On the demand of local public representatives, it was unanimously decided that the BRTS should be removed from all roads, the release said. Public representatives were of the view that it would ease the pressure on busy roads and the local transport system could be made more convenient instead of implementing the BRTS, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023