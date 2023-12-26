Left Menu

On-duty traffic cop injured after being hit by car in Gurugram

A traffic constable got injured after being hit by a car at a checkpoint in Sector 58 area here, police said on Tuesday.The incident happened near the Belgium Hotel on Sunday night.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:20 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:20 IST
On-duty traffic cop injured after being hit by car in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A traffic constable got injured after being hit by a car at a checkpoint in Sector 58 area here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident happened near the Belgium Hotel on Sunday night. The car driver managed to flee from the spot. According to the complaint filed by traffic inspector Harish Kumar, he along with his team, had set up a barricade near the hotel. They were testing people driving with alcohol metres. During this, constable Govind signalled to stop a car which was seen coming towards the checkpoint. But instead of reducing the speed, the driver accelerated and hit Govind and fled, Kumar claimed.

''Govind got injured and he was immediately taken to Medanta Hospital for treatment, where his condition is said to be out of danger," he said in his complaint. "Other policemen noted the number of black coloured Harrier and found it registered with Badshahpur authority in the name of a private company," Kumar said.

An FIR was registered against the unknown driver at Gurugram Sector 65 police station on Monday, said police.

A senior police officer said police are trying to identify the car driver and he will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023