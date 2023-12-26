Left Menu

Five dead as SUV overturns

Five persons including three women who were part of a group traveling to attend an engagement ceremony died when their speeding SUV overturned in eastern Maharashtras Gondia district on Tuesday, police said.The accident took place Dandegaon village in Tirora tehsil around 12.45 pm, said an official.Another three passengers were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the district government hospital, he said.

PTI | Gondia | Updated: 26-12-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 20:22 IST
Five persons including three women who were part of a group traveling to attend an engagement ceremony died when their speeding SUV overturned in eastern Maharashtra's Gondia district on Tuesday, police said.

The accident took place Dandegaon village in Tirora tehsil around 12.45 pm, said an official.

Another three passengers were seriously injured and undergoing treatment at the district government hospital, he said. The deceased were identified as Chayya Ashok Invate (58), Anuradha Harichand Kawale (50), Manu Bhoyar (65), Saraswata Uikey (70) and Devansh Thakre (15 months).

They were travelling from Karti village to Majitpur for attending an engagement ceremony in the Uikey Family, the official said.

As per eye-witnesses, the vehicle rolled over five or six times before hitting an electric pole and a pile of bricks in front of a house. Chayya and Anuradha died on the spot while Manu, Saraswata and Devansh succumbed at the hospital. Further probe was on.

