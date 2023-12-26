Left Menu

Central Railway to operate four special suburban services in Mumbai on New Year's eve

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 26-12-2023 21:07 IST | Created: 26-12-2023 21:07 IST
The Central Railway will operate four special suburban services to cater to the rush of commuters on New Year's eve. People from extended suburbs visit famous locations like the Gateway of India in south Mumbai and various beaches to ring in the New Year.

''Of the four special services, two each will be operated on the main line and the Harbour line,'' as per a release issued by the Central Railway on Tuesday.

The services on the Main Line will be operated between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in south Mumbai and Kalyan stations, while those on the Harbour Line will run between CSMT and Panvel.

These trains will depart at 1.30 am and halt at all stations.

In the wake of an uptick in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, the CR has asked passengers to follow COVID-appropriate behaviour.

