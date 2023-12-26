Former railway engineer approaches CVC alleging harassment in getting post-retirement benefits

A former engineer with the South East Central Railway (SECR), who called his transfer days before retirement ''sheer madness'', has complained to the Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) alleging harassment in getting post-retirement benefits. In his complaint dated December 21, K P Arya said even after three weeks of his superannuation, he has not received his settlement papers and his pension is in jeopardy.

"I am unable to draw my railway passes and my full settlement amount hasn't been paid yet," Arya said in his complaint to the CVC and attached a copy of a letter which he had written to the secretary, Railway Board, on November 23 this year after he was transferred three days before his retirement.

Arya's problems started on November 23 when he received a letter from the Railway Board for his transfer from the Bilaspur division of SECR to the Northern Railway headquarters in New Delhi. Arya was then chief communication engineer. He was asked to join on November 28 in New Delhi while his retirement was due on November 30. ''This order seems well in order at the surface, but when seen in the complete perspective of my imminent superannuation within a week on 30th Nov 2023, the madness shines brightly,'' Arya had said in the November 23 letter.

He added, ''Because this is nothing but sheer madness only to transfer one employee, who has served the IR (Indian Railway) organisation his whole life, in the week of his superannuation so that his superannuation settlement gets disrupted and he gets harassed in the last days in the organisation.'' Arya worked in the NR headquarters in New Delhi for three days - November 28 to November 30 - and got superannuated.

He said that his apprehension regarding disruption of his settlement process has now come entirely true. "I am disappointed that no action has been taken against officials who put me to so much hardship," Arya told PTI.

