UP couple crushed to death by truck

A bike-borne couple was crushed to death by a truck here on Tuesday evening, police said.

Anuj Kumar (30) and his wife Nishu (25) were riding on a motorcycle when they were hit by a truck on Budhana-Muzaffarnagar road and crushed to death, Circle Officer Gajenderpal Singh said.

The couple was returning to Muzaffarnagar from Budhana, police said.

The truck driver was arrested and the bodies have been sent for post-mortem, he added.

