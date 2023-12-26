Rourkela-Kolkata flight service soon
The Chief Ministers Office said on Tuesday it will be a state-sponsored route with Odisha government providing viability gap funding VGF for 35 seats.As part of the plan, Alliance Air will operate three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.
A direct flight service between Rourkela and Kolkata will soon be launched soon with support of the Odisha government. The Chief Minister's Office said on Tuesday it will be a state-sponsored route with Odisha government providing viability gap funding (VGF) for 35 seats.
As part of the plan, Alliance Air will operate three flights a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday. According to the statement, the inaugural one-way fare will start from Rs 1,999. The move will boost tourism sector in Sundargarh district, the statement added.
