Left Menu

Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, casualties to be determined

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian forces had shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson, with the number of casualties still to be determined. "There was a Russian strike on the railway station. There was an evacuation train," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.

Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 00:38 IST
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, casualties to be determined

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian forces had shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson, with the number of casualties still to be determined.

"There was a Russian strike on the railway station. There was an evacuation train," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "All services are now on site. The number of dead and injured is being established. There were many civilians there."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023