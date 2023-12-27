Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, casualties to be determined
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Tuesday that Russian forces had shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson, with the number of casualties still to be determined. "There was a Russian strike on the railway station. There was an evacuation train," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address.
Reuters | Updated: 27-12-2023 00:38 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 00:38 IST
"There was a Russian strike on the railway station. There was an evacuation train," Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. "All services are now on site. The number of dead and injured is being established. There were many civilians there."
