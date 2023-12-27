Left Menu

Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, one policeman dead -Ukraine interior minister

(Updates with statement from interior minister) Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson on Tuesday while a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, Ukraine Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 27-12-2023 01:04 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 00:58 IST
Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, one policeman dead -Ukraine interior minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson on Tuesday while a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, Ukraine Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Klymenko said about 140 civilians had been at the station and police immediately directed people away from the scene.

"Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was successfully taken to safe places," Klymenko said on Telegram. "Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region lost his life due to the shelling. ... Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds." Two civilians were also being treated for shrapnel wounds.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initially reported the attack, saying the number of casualties was to be determined.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
2
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
3
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief RB Isiah Pacheco exits with concussion and more

Sports News Roundup: Robert Saleh, GM Joe Douglas to return in 2024: Chief R...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wanderlust Alert: Your Passport's Bucket List for 2024

Make 2024 Your Masterpiece: Unleashing Your Creativity and Crushing Goals

Success on Repeat: How Using "Intelligent Failure" Makes You Unstoppable

Racing Against Time - Can the Fastest-Sinking Megacity Turn the Tide?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023