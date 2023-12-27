Russian forces shell Kherson rail station, one policeman dead -Ukraine interior minister
(Updates with statement from interior minister) Dec 26 (Reuters) - Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson on Tuesday while a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, Ukraine Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said.
Russian forces shelled the railway station in the southern city of Kherson on Tuesday while a train was set to evacuate residents, killing one policeman and injuring four people, Ukraine Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Klymenko said about 140 civilians had been at the station and police immediately directed people away from the scene.
"Thanks to the clear actions of the police, everyone was successfully taken to safe places," Klymenko said on Telegram. "Unfortunately, a police lieutenant from the Kirovohrad region lost his life due to the shelling. ... Two more police officers are in the hospital with shrapnel wounds." Two civilians were also being treated for shrapnel wounds.
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy initially reported the attack, saying the number of casualties was to be determined.
