Delhi airport sees 4 flight diversions due to bad weather

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degree Celsius. On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 13:33 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 13:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to bad weather, according to an official. The official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs. Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degree Celsius. On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

