6 killed, several injured in collisions due to fog across UP

At least six people were killed and several others injured in separate road collisions in various parts of the state due to a heavy fog the previous night and Wednesday morning.

In Bareilly district's Hafizganj, two women were killed and a man injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor. ''Sunita Devi (35) and Prabha Devi (36) were killed and Rajyapal was injured when the motorcycle they were travelling on was hit by a tractor on Wednesday morning,'' said Superintendent of Police (rural) Mukesh Chandra Mishra. ''The driver of the tractor could not see the motorcycle in the thick fog. The driver has been detained we are in the process of lodging an FIR regarding the matter,'' the SP added.

In Unnao, adjoining the state capital, a man was killed and at least 15 others injured in a pile-up of three buses, one container truck, and two cars on the Agra-Lucknow expressway last night.

Bangarmau Police Station SHO Gyanendra Singh said, ''a bus collided with a container truck from behind due to low visibility caused by a heavy fog. Two other buses later collided with the bus followed by two cars leading to a pileup.

According to police, the victim of the collision was 50-year-old Vijay Kumar, and the 15 injured were all from the buses. They have been admitted to a hospital.

In Baghpat district of Western UP, two women were killed and 11 others injured when the van they were travelling in hit a truck in an area under the Khekra Police Station.

''A passenger van collided with a truck on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway during the wee hours of Wednesday,'' SHO Rajiv Singh said.

Seema, 44, and Mandeep, 38, were killed in the accident. The injured were rushed to a hospital.

''It appears that the accident occurred because the van driver failed to notice the truck due to fog,'' the SHO said.

In Agra, around a dozen vehicles piled-up on a national highway, leading to the death of one person and injuries to six others, who were admitted to the SN Medical College for treatment, according to police.

The incident took place around 3 am on the Shahdara Bridge in the Trans-Yamuna Police Station area due to fog, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Agra City) Suraj Kumar Rai said.

''Of the seven victims, one died and four are still undergoing treatment at the hospital. All damaged vehicles have been removed from the road except for one whose axle broke down and needs to be repaired. Normal traffic has resumed on the stretch,'' Rai said.

Among the vehicles which crashed in the Agra pile-up was a pickup truck carrying roosters. A video purported to be of the site showed locals running away with roosters. The police officer said there is no complaint yet in that matter.

In Etawah, three people were injured after being hit by a truck on the Agra-Kanpur National Highway under Jaswantnagar area of the district Wednesday morning.

According to police, the three were standing on a roadside when they were hit by a truck.

They were admitted to a hospital, where one of them is said to be in a critical state.

