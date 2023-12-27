Fog delays at Delhi airport: Air India says passengers can reschedule bookings without extra charges

Air India on Wednesday said passengers flying to and from the Delhi airport can reschedule or cancel their bookings without any extra charges in case their flights are likely to be affected due to fog.

The offer is part of the airline's FogCare initiative that was introduced last winter.

In recent days, flight operations have been impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog, with many flights getting delayed and some getting diverted to nearby airports.

''The FogCare initiative is a sincere effort to minimise inconvenience to guests whose flights are likely to get affected by fog. It will also help maintain network schedule integrity,'' Rajesh Dogra, Chief Customer Experience Officer of Air India, said in a release.

According to the airline, passengers flying to and from the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the national capital during winter will be allowed to reschedule or cancel their bookings at no extra cost if their flight is likely to be affected by major fog delays.

Passengers of these flights will be kept updated with flight-specific advisories and offered easy options in advance to ease their travel experience, it added.

