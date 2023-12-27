Centre approves widening of Khowai-Harina road in Tripura

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, gave its approval for improvement and widening to two lane with paved shoulder of road from Khowai to Harina, covering a total length of 134.9 km in Tripura. The project involves an investment of Rs 2,486.78 crore, which includes a loan component of Rs 1,511.70 crore. The loan assistant will be from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) under Official Development Assistance (ODA) scheme.

The project is to facilitate better road connectivity between various parts of Tripura and to provide alternative access to Assam and Meghalaya from Tripura apart from existing NH-8. The project stretch also passes very close to Bangladesh border and it would improve connectivity to Bangladesh through Kailashahar, Kamalpur and Khowai Border Check Post. The land border trade would also potentially grow with the improvement in Road Network in the region through the development of the project road.

"Development of the project stretch of NH-208 would not only improve Interstate connectivity between Assam and Tripura via NH-208A but also reduce the transit time and provide safer connectivity for travellers," the government said in a release. The construction period for the project will be two years, which includes the maintenance of these national highways for five years (in the case of flexible pavement) or 10 years (in the case of rigid pavement) after the completion of construction.

Among others, the Union Cabinet gave its approval for the construction of a new 4.56-kilometer-long, six-lane bridge over the Ganga connecting Digha and Sonepur in Bihar. The bridge, once completed, will connect north and south Bihar. Large ships will be able to pass below the bridge, supporting inland water transport in the country.

The total cost of the approved project is Rs 3,064.45 crore and is expected to be completed in 42 months, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur told reporters. Also, the Union Cabinet today approved raising the Minimum Support Price for copra for 2023-24 marketing season.

The MSP for milling copra has been increased by Rs.300 to Rs 11,160 per quintal. The MSP for ball copra has been increased by Rs 250 to Rs 12,000 per quintal. Briefing reporters after a meeting of union cabinet, Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said the decision will ensure better remunerative returns to the Indian coconut growers. (ANI)

