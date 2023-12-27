Left Menu

Greek air force training jet crashes outside southern base, search underway for pilot

PTI | Athens | Updated: 27-12-2023 16:52 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 16:52 IST
Greek air force training jet crashes outside southern base, search underway for pilot
  • Country:
  • Greece

A Greek air force training jet crashed Wednesday in the countryside outside an air base near the southern town of Kalamata, leaving its pilot missing.

State-run ERT television said the two-seater T-2 aircraft was carrying only one crew member, who was seen ejecting before the crash.

Rescue teams cordoned off the area of the crash, where there were no buildings, and were trying to locate the pilot.

The US-made T-2 Buckeye first flew in the late 1950s and has served as the Greek air force's main training plane for decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023