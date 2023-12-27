3 killed, 8 injured in different road accidents in Rajasthan

Three people, including a woman, died and eight were injured in different road accidents due to dense fog in Rajasthan on Wednesday, police said. Police said two people, including a woman, were killed while a child was injured in a collision between a roadways bus and an auto-rickshaw in the Sewar police station area of the Bharatpur district. The deceased were been identified as Maharaj Singh (30) and Ramamurthy (54). In another accident, two cars and a bus collided leaving six injured in the Ringas police station area of the Sikar district, police said. Police said that one person died while another was injured in a collision between a jeep and a bus in front of a temple in the Sangaria police station area of Hanumangarh. Ramesh Mali (32), who was travelling in the jeep, died on the spot while another person was injured.

