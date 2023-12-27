Kremlin says EU aid won't change outcome of Ukraine conflict
The Kremlin said on Wednesday that any fresh European Union aid to Ukraine would not affect the outcome of the conflict there and that such spending would only hurt Europe's economy.
Commenting on EU plans to provide 20 billion euros ($22.10 billion) to Ukraine that would sidestep opposition from Hungary, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said it was up to EU taxpayers to realise that their money was being misspent. ($1 = 0.9050 euros)
