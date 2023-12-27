Left Menu

Three killed as dumper rams into another in Jharkhand

PTI | Jamshedpur | Updated: 27-12-2023 17:16 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 17:05 IST
Three killed as dumper rams into another in Jharkhand
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Three people were killed after a sand-laden dumper rammed into another from behind in Jharkhand's East Singhbhum district on Wednesday, police said.

The incident took place when a dumper, laden with sand, broke down on the road and the vehicle's driver and his assistant, were repairing it on National Highway 33 near Phuldungri in Ghatsila police station area, an officer said.

Another sand-laden dumper hit the stationary vehicle from behind, resulting in the deaths of the driver of the speeding vehicle and those engaged in repair work of the stationary dumper, Sub-Inspector R K Singh of Ghatsila police station told PTI.

The three persons, identified as Pavitra Karmakar (23), Sanoj Karmakar (24) and Ambuj Mahato (26), were taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared them dead, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic: Dr Mandaviya

MedTech Mitra giving young talents final shape to research, knowledge, logic...

 India
2
DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

DIARY-Political and General News Events from Dec. 26

 Global
3
OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

OnePlus Open gets first OxygenOS 14 Open Beta: Check details

 India
4
Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

Stock market resumes trading after Christmas break with positive momentum

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023