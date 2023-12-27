Left Menu

Railway conducts trial run of Vande Bharat Express between Bengaluru and TN's Coimbatore

This way, Karnataka will get five Vande Bharat trains, a top railway official told PTI.The other three Vande Bharat trains are Bengaluru-Dharwad, Mysuru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Kacheguda.

A trial run of Vande Bharat Express from Coimbatore in Tamil Nadu to Bengaluru Cantonment and back was conducted on Wednesday, the South Western Railway said.

The train between Bengaluru and Coimbatore is likely to be flagged off on December 30 along with another Vande Bharat train from Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka to Madgaon in Goa, railway officials said.

The train left Coimbatore at 5 am and reached Bengaluru Cantonment at 10.38 am. Bengaluru Divisional Railway Manager Yogesh Mohan and other officers visited Bengaluru Cantonment and inspected the train.

The SWR said the timetable for regular service and the fare structure are under review and will be notified soon.

''After flagging of the two Vande Bharat trains, the details of their regular services will be announced. This way, Karnataka will get five Vande Bharat trains,'' a top railway official told PTI.

The other three Vande Bharat trains are Bengaluru-Dharwad, Mysuru-Chennai and Bengaluru-Kacheguda.

