Spain extends some anti-inflation measures into 2024

Spain on Wednesday extended a slew of measures designed to help people with the cost of living into 2024, even as the rate of inflation slows.

Like other European countries, Spain has grappled with a cost-of-living crisis in the aftermath of the COVID pandemic, exacerbated by the impact of the war in Ukraine on energy prices. "This new phase will serve to consolidate the progress achieved over the past five years," Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, who won another term as premier in November, told a news conference after the cabinet approved the new package.

Sanchez said the country's gross domestic product was set to have grown by almost 2.5% this year. The government's previous GDP growth forecast was for 2.4%. Among the measures were an extension of subsidies for minors and young people on public transport to all regular users and a reduction of VAT for essential items such as fruit and vegetables, pasta and cooking oils.

A controversial so-called windfall tax for energy companies, which brought in around 3 billion euros in 2023, has been tweaked to allow companies to partially offset the 1.2% levy if they invest in renewable energy projects. A similar levy for banks will be unchanged for 2024 following an agreement between Sanchez´s Socialists and his junior coalition partners, the hard-left Sumar party.

Some measures will be withdrawn gradually. A VAT tax cut on energy bills, which reduced the rate to 5% during 2023 will slowly return to 21% over the next six months, Sanchez said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)