Left Menu

Shemaroo Entertainment's Creative Brilliance Shines with Triple Gold Win at Digital Reinvent Awards 2023

Shemaroo Entertainment, a prominent name in the media and entertainment industry, continues its winning streak in 2023 with a remarkable victory at the prestigious Digital Reinvent Awards 2023. The company proudly secured three coveted Gold trophies, showcasing its excellence in promotion and marketing.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:24 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:24 IST
Shemaroo Entertainment's Creative Brilliance Shines with Triple Gold Win at Digital Reinvent Awards 2023
Digital Reinvent Awards 2023. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

PNN Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 27: Shemaroo Entertainment, a prominent name in the media and entertainment industry, continues its winning streak in 2023 with a remarkable victory at the prestigious Digital Reinvent Awards 2023. The company proudly secured three coveted Gold trophies, showcasing its excellence in promotion and marketing.

The awards were bestowed in three distinct categories, showcasing the diversity of Shemaroo's creative excellence - Best in Promotion & Marketing - Copywriting: Change Your Perspective with Sadguru, Best in Promotion & Marketing - Delivery on A Dime: Baahubali 1 & 2 - Stop Motion, Best in Promotion & Marketing - Sound Design: Baahubali 1 & 2 - Stop Motion. This significant achievement at the Digital Reinvent Awards 2023 is a testament to Shemaroo Entertainment's commitment to excellence, innovation, and creativity in the dynamic landscape of digital promotion and marketing. The awards underscore the company's multifaceted talent and strategic prowess in marketing initiatives.

Arghya Chakravarty, Chief Operating Officer of Shemaroo Entertainment, expressed his elation about the wins, stating, "This year has been one of celebrations for Shemaroo Entertainment. Securing three Gold trophies at the Digital Reinvent Awards 2023 is a remarkable achievement for us. It underscores our team's dedication and innovative spirit in crafting compelling promotional content. We aim to create campaigns that resonate with our consumers and are at par with the ever-evolving media landscape." Shemaroo Entertainment continues to set new standards in the industry, and these awards reinforce its position as a leader in the media and entertainment space. The company looks forward to building on this success and delivering more groundbreaking content to audiences globally.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023