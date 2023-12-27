Left Menu

2 killed, as many injured in road accident in Prayagraj

PTI | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:26 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:25 IST
2 killed, as many injured in road accident in Prayagraj
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons, including a woman, died and two others were injured in a road accident near Upardaha area here on Wednesday, police said.

SHO Handia Dharmendra Dubey said a speeding car crashed into a bus parked on the roadside around noon, resulting in the death of Rahul (40) who was sitting in the car passenger while his wife and the driver were injured.

Vibha Aggarwal (72) who got off the bus to have tea also died after being hit by the car, he said.

Dubey said Rahul was coming to Prayagraj from Varanasi with his family in the rented car. The bus, carrying pilgrims, was also coming from Varanasi to Prayagraj, the SHO said, adding that Aggarwal was a resident of Dehradun, while Rahul was from Pune.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023