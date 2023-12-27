Left Menu

NDMC receives over 2,000 suggestions over proposed demolition of Sunehri Masjid

The New Delhi Municipal Council has received more than 2,000 comments and suggestions over the proposed demolition of the Sunehri Masjid.The NDMC had sought public feedback and suggestions on the exercise by January 1.We have received over 2,000 suggestions over email.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 18:30 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 18:26 IST
NDMC receives over 2,000 suggestions over proposed demolition of Sunehri Masjid
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council has received more than 2,000 comments and suggestions over the proposed demolition of the Sunehri Masjid.

The NDMC had sought public feedback and suggestions on the exercise by January 1.

''We have received over 2,000 suggestions over email. The suggestions have been received from Muslim organisations and minority welfare bodies,'' sources from the NDMC said. NDMC chairman Amit Yadav was asked about the proposed demolition of the mosque at the press conference for announcing the council's budget.

''We have sought public feedback on the Sunehri Masjid. We had got a request from the Delhi Traffic Police on traffic snarls being reported around the area. We had started the process and sought comments of various stakeholders. We had also approached the religious committee but the Delhi Waqf Board went to the court over the matter,'' he said.

The court had disposed off the matter.

''We have sought public feedback on the matter and are following the due process. The public feedback will be examined and the heritage committee will also look into it,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023