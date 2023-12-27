Odisha's Similipal Tiger Reserve reopens for tourists

The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, which was closed due to protests by a local outfit, reopened for tourists on Wednesday, officials said. Tourists' entry to STR had been suspended since November 25, owing to protests by the Similipal Vikash Parishad, to press for various demands, they said.

The outfit withdrew their agitation on Tuesday afternoon after their demands were fulfilled, including construction of a road and bridge, installation of a mobile tower and solar light system in the tiger reserve, the officials said.

On Wednesday, 190 tourists visited STR, its deputy director Samrat Gowda said.

