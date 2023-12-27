Left Menu

Bus returning from Khatu town in Rajasthan catches fire near Gurugram

The passengers were returning to Delhi after visiting the famous Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan, police said.The fire started in the rear tyre of the bus and within a short time engulfed the entire vehicle.Two fire tenders from Rewari and Manesar fire stations reached the spot and brought the fire under control.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 27-12-2023 20:02 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 20:02 IST
Bus returning from Khatu town in Rajasthan catches fire near Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

A double-decker bus on the way to Delhi from Khatu town in Rajasthan caught fire near Bilaspur with 45 people on-board, police said on Wednesday.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus before it got engulfed in flames.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm Tuesday opposite the German Cafe near Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The passengers were returning to Delhi after visiting the famous Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan, police said.

The fire started in the rear tyre of the bus and within a short time engulfed the entire vehicle.

Two fire tenders from Rewari and Manesar fire stations reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The bus was fully gutted and the traffic on the highway was also slowed down for some time, said an officer.

It took half an hour for the fire to be completely extinguished, he said.

''No passenger was harmed in the incident but the bus was fully gutted in fire. The cause of fire seems to be a short circuit but is yet to be ascertained,'' said Inspector Arvind Kumar from Bilaspur Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023