Bus returning from Khatu town in Rajasthan catches fire near Gurugram

A double-decker bus on the way to Delhi from Khatu town in Rajasthan caught fire near Bilaspur with 45 people on-board, police said on Wednesday.

All passengers were safely evacuated from the bus before it got engulfed in flames.

The incident happened around 9.30 pm Tuesday opposite the German Cafe near Sidhrawali on the Delhi-Jaipur highway. The passengers were returning to Delhi after visiting the famous Khatu Shyam temple in Rajasthan, police said.

The fire started in the rear tyre of the bus and within a short time engulfed the entire vehicle.

Two fire tenders from Rewari and Manesar fire stations reached the spot and brought the fire under control. The bus was fully gutted and the traffic on the highway was also slowed down for some time, said an officer.

It took half an hour for the fire to be completely extinguished, he said.

''No passenger was harmed in the incident but the bus was fully gutted in fire. The cause of fire seems to be a short circuit but is yet to be ascertained,'' said Inspector Arvind Kumar from Bilaspur Police Station.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)