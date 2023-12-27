Left Menu

Uber trends 2023: Delhi-NCR leads in number of trips; Mumbai tops in late-night trip bookings

Delhi-NCR emerged as the top region in terms of the overall highest number of Uber trips, while Mumbai pipped the national capital in the most late-night trips booked, according to the ride-hailing firms annual data report.

Delhi-NCR emerged as the top region in terms of the overall highest number of Uber trips, while Mumbai pipped the national capital in the most late-night trips booked, according to the ride-hailing firm's annual data report. Meanwhile, Kolkata indulged in weekend travel the most, as per Uber India's report titled How India Ubered in 2023.

Uber trips during the year covered a record 6.8 billion kilometres, enough to traverse the entire 6.37-million-kilometre road network in India more than a thousand times over, or nearly thrice every day, an Uber release said.

The cities with the highest number of Uber trips in 2023 were Delhi-NCR, Bangalore, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Pune, and Kolkata.

''While Delhi-NCR did have the overall highest number of trips, Mumbai beat the national capital in terms of the most late-night trips booked, while Kolkata indulged in weekend travel the most. Residents of Delhi NCR used Uber for their work commute the most among all cities, and had the highest number of office-hour trips booked,'' Uber said.

The most Uber trips were booked between 6 pm and 7 pm, as per the report. The most popular day of the week for booking an Uber was Saturday. ''The travel month of December has seen the highest number of rides being booked in a single month, with Durga Puja and the Christmas weekend being the most popular days in terms of number of trips booked,'' it noted.

Uber said that 2023 witnessed Indians breaking travel records, with several new rider trends emerging and evolving the way people move around their cities.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

