Left Menu

Noida Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's Eve, drunk drivers on radar

PTI | Noida | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:10 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:10 IST
Noida Police issues traffic advisory for New Year's Eve, drunk drivers on radar
  • Country:
  • India

The Noida Police on Wednesday issued a traffic advisory for December 31, cautioning the public about diversions that will come up near crowded markets and shopping malls on New Year's Eve.

The police also warned of strict action in the form of hefty fines and vehicle seizures against those found flouting the traffic rules, especially in cases of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

In the advisory, the police said various traffic arrangements and diversions will be made to reduce vehicle congestion on roads on New Year's Eve.

The diversions will come up near the Sector 18 market, shopping malls such as the Greater Indian Place, DLF Mall of India, Gardens Galleria, Centre Stage Mall, Logix, Spectrum, Starling Edge, SkyOne and the Advant Navis in Noida and Ansal, Venice Mall and Gaur City Mall, Pari Chow, Jagat Farm in Greater Noida, according to the police advisory.

The police advised the people to only park their vehicles at designated parking lots and not leave those on the roads or unauthorised spots.

''In case of traffic inconvenience, you can contact the traffic helpline number - 9971009001. Please use alternative routes to avoid inconvenience,'' the police stated in the advisory.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023