Five injured as taxi rams into parked school bus in Maharashtra’s Latur district

Five occupants of a taxi including its driver were injured after the vehicle rammed into a parked empty school bus in Maharashtra's Latur district on Wednesday, an official said.

The incident occurred around 8.30 am on the Ausa-Latur highway near a school in Peth village. The vehicle was going towards Ausa from Latur at the time. The injured persons are being treated at a government hospital in Latur, he added.

