Fire at shopping centre in Mumbai's Malad area

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:47 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:47 IST
Fire at shopping centre in Mumbai's Malad area
A fire broke out at a three-storey shopping centre in suburban Malad (West) on Wednesday evening but nobody was injured in the incident, a civic official said.

As many as 11 persons including four women were rescued from the first and second floors of the building and the flames were doused within three hours, he said.

Fire was reported at Acme Shopping Centre on Jain Mandir Road around 6.50 pm, the official said, adding that four fire engines and other vehicles were rushed to the spot.

The fiames was confined to electric installations, wiring, furniture and other materials in two or three shops on the first floor and the cause of the fire was being ascertained, he said.

