Left Menu

Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions due to bad weather

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-12-2023 22:58 IST | Created: 27-12-2023 22:58 IST
Delhi airport sees 9 flight diversions due to bad weather
  • Country:
  • India

At least nine flights were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday due to bad weather.

An official said three flights of SpiceJet and one flight of Air India were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 1200 hrs.

Late in the evening, Vistara said five of its flights that were to land at the Delhi airport were diverted.

At least five flights of Vistara were diverted due to bad weather in the national capital.

In a series of posts on X late in the evening, the airline said the flight from Patna, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Guwahati and Chennai to the national capital have been diverted.

Three flights were diverted to Indore and one flight each to Mumbai and Jaipur.

Delhi airport issued a fog update at 2225 hours.

''While landing and takeoff continue at Delhi airport, flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected,'' it said in a post on X.

CAT III pertains to operating flights when the visibility is quite low.

Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday.

On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

FEATURE-Kenya rights groups say move to block phone fraud is surveillance

 Global
2
Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

Samsung launches Galaxy A15 5G and Galaxy A25 5G smartphones in India

 India
3
Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

Ecoil Secures INR 3 Cr in Funding Round Led by The Chennai Angels

 India
4
Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rijiju

Private sector must come forth to supply ‘Make in India’ Doppler radars: Rij...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023