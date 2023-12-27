Seven killed as bus catches fire after collision with dumper in MP's Guna district

At least seven persons were killed and several others suffered serious burn injuries as a private bus caught fire after colliding with a dumper truck in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Wednesday night, an official said.

The incident took place on Guna-Aaron road around 9 pm when the dumper truck coming from the opposite direction collided with the passenger-carrying bus, tehsildar G S Bairwa told PTI.

The exact number of injured persons was not known yet, the official said.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced assistance of Rs 4 lakh for the kin of each deceased and Rs 50,000 each for the injured persons.

He also ordered a probe into the incident In a message on X, Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia termed the incident as ''painful''. ''Soon after getting information about the incident I spoke to the collector and SP and directed them to start a relief and rescue operation,'' he added.

