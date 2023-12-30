Left Menu

18,000 police personnel to watch over Chennai as city celebrates New Year

A strong posse of 18,000 personnel, including officers, has been deployed to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations in the city, police said on Saturday, adding that a number of safety measures are also in place.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:16 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:16 IST
18,000 police personnel to watch over Chennai as city celebrates New Year
  • Country:
  • India

A strong posse of 18,000 personnel, including officers, has been deployed to ensure peaceful New Year celebrations in the city, police said on Saturday, adding that a number of safety measures are also in place. Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore has directed officials to implement comprehensive security measures to ensure incident-free New Year celebrations. Detailing some of the safety measures, a City Police press release said the public are prohibited from entering the sea from the evening of Sunday to the next day and that bursting of firecrackers is strictly banned in all locations, including public places and residential areas.

Coastal areas including Marina, Santhome, Elliots, and Neelankarai will be monitored, it added.

A total of 18,000 police personnel will be keeping vigil across the city. Vehicle inspection teams and road safety teams will also be deployed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023