MBMC Launches Comprehensive Cleanliness Drive Under Chief Minister's Guidance

In a concerted effort to enhance air quality and promote cleanliness, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has embarked on a deep cleaning initiative, inspired by the success of similar drives in Mumbai. Commensed on December 28, this campaign signifies the commencement of a comprehensive cleanliness series scheduled to unfold across the twin-city over the next three months.

Under the guidance of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who actively participated in the inaugural drive at Navaghar Hanuman Temple, on Saturday 30 Dec Notable local MLA Pratap Sarnaik and Geeta Jain also joined the campaign, further emphasizing the collective commitment to city cleanliness. The campaign aims to eliminate dust from roads and footpaths. Chief Minister Shinde lauded the municipal staff's dedication and motivation during the campaign, where numerous citizens, political representatives, and NGOs joined forces to support the cause. The deep cleaning drive, initiated on Chief Minister Shinde's directives, saw 22 teams led by Class 1 and Class 2 officers working tirelessly in Ward No. 11 and 12 on Saturday. This marked the first of many Friday campaigns, during which designated wards will undergo thorough cleaning, including roads, dividers, footpaths, and roadside twin bins. The removal of bills and stickers, along with addressing red spots in the city, contributed to the overall cleanliness efforts.

Expressing appreciation for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation's initiative, Chief Minister Eknathji Shinde actively participated in the drive at locations such as Hanuman temple, Indralok Naka and Golden Nest Road. The involvement of citizens and the emphasis on waste segregation through QR code monitoring received commendation from the Chief Minister. Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Sripatrao Katkar showcased the innovative waste segregation system at Mery Gold Society during the campaign, demonstrating a commitment to technological advancements in city cleanliness. The Chief Minister interacted with citizens, acknowledging their role in the initiative and reinforcing the importance of a collective responsibility for cleanliness.

The Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation looks forward to sustaining this momentum, with upcoming campaigns aimed at fostering a cleaner and healthier environment for its residents.

