Manipur: Unidentified gunmen target police commandos in Moreh

PTI | Churachandpur | Updated: 30-12-2023 18:49 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 18:49 IST
Heavy gunfire was reported between unidentified gunmen and police commandos in Manipur's Moreh around 3:50pm on Saturday, officials said.

According to eyewitnesses, unidentified gunmen targeted vehicles carrying police commandos when they were moving towards Key Location Point (KLP) from Moreh.

''One policeman sustained splinter injuries when they come under attack while crossing M Chahnou village section of Imphal-Moreh road,'' a police officer confirmed. The injured policeman is undergoing treatment at 5 Assam Rifles camp, the officer added.

According to preliminary reports, indiscriminate firing was continuing near New Moreh entrance gate and M Chahnou village.

Sources added that two houses were also set ablaze in Moreh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

