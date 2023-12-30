Left Menu

IndiGo passenger finds worm in sandwich served onboard Delhi-Mumbai flight

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:14 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 19:52 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
An IndiGo passenger found a worm in a sandwich served onboard a flight from the national capital to Mumbai, and a video was shared on social media, following which the airline apologised and said the matter is under thorough examination.

The incident happened onboard flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai on Friday.

The woman passenger Kushboo Gupta shared on Instagram a short video of the worm in the sandwich onboard the flight.

When contacted for comments on the video, an airline spokesperson said the airline is aware of the concern raised by one of its customers regarding the experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai.

''Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience caused to the passenger,'' the spokesperson said in a statement on Saturday.

In the Instagram video, she questioned the quality of food being served by the airline and said that despite informing the cabin crew about finding the worm, they continued to distribute the sandwiches to other passengers.

Gupta also wondered about the kind of training given to the airline staff and who would be responsible in case someone contracts an infection.

