Tourism Minister launches Kerala's heli-tourism initiative

Handing over tickets to the first batch of four passengers, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Saturday formally opened Kerala governments milestone heli-tourism venture that strings together the states top destinations by air.The imaginative project has the potential for big-time private investment in the state, which has come out with the countrys pioneering heli-tourism policy, according to an official release here.

PTI | Kochi | Updated: 30-12-2023 20:26 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:17 IST
Handing over tickets to the first batch of four passengers, Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Saturday formally opened Kerala government's milestone heli-tourism venture that strings together the state's top destinations by air.

The imaginative project has the potential for big-time private investment in the state, which has come out with the country's pioneering heli-tourism policy, according to an official release here. The venture comes after Kerala Tourism's famed initiatives such as houseboats and caravans, the minister pointed out at the helitaxi inaugural function held at Nedumbassery, where the Cochin International Airport is located.

At CIAL Academy adjacent to the airport, the minister released a microsite that provides information on the various travel packages offered by the heli operators along with the details of the trips and ways to book them.

The endeavour enables tourists to save time during their visits to destinations. As Kerala's population density is three times the national average, travellers may sometimes face a few hiccups with surface travel in the state. ''Thus heli-tourism will be of immense benefit,'' the minister said.

As the project on PPP mode picks up, authorities will lay new helipads in prime spots and widen the network, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

