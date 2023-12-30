Left Menu

Flooded UK tunnels force Eurostar to cancel all London trains

Flooding in railway tunnels in southeastern England forced the cancellation of all trains linking London with the European mainland on Saturday, international rail operator Eurostar said, disrupting New Year holiday travel for thousands of passengers. Eurostar had initially cancelled 14 trains running on Saturday but said it had decided to cancel all of the day's services - a total of 41 trains - as the flooding persisted.

Reuters | Updated: 30-12-2023 21:05 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 20:44 IST
Flooded UK tunnels force Eurostar to cancel all London trains
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Flooding in railway tunnels in southeastern England forced the cancellation of all trains linking London with the European mainland on Saturday, international rail operator Eurostar said, disrupting New Year holiday travel for thousands of passengers.

Eurostar had initially cancelled 14 trains running on Saturday but said it had decided to cancel all of the day's services - a total of 41 trains - as the flooding persisted. It was not immediately clear what had caused the flooding in the railway tunnels under the River Thames near Ebbsfleet, east of London.

Parts of England have faced heavy rain in recent days and an official "yellow warning" for strong and gusty winds is in place in southern England. Television footage showed water gushing into one of the tunnels and covering the track, while at St Pancras station in London, hundreds of stranded passengers with suitcases sat waiting on the concourse.

"We understand this is a vital time to get home at the end of the festive season and ahead of New Year and we are supporting customers in stations," Eurostar said in an emailed statement. The cancellation is the second disruption for Eurostar customers during this holiday season. On Dec. 21, a surprise industrial strike by French workers thwarted Christmas travel plans for thousands.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023