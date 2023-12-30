Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train flagged off

The people of Punjab got a gift on New Year's eve as Amritsar-Delhi Vande Bharat Express train was flagged off on Saturday.

The train was flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually from Ayodhya.

On this occasion, Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit was among those present at the Amritsar Railway Station.

Modi on Saturday inaugurated the redeveloped Ayodhya Railway Station and flagged off two Amrit Bharat and six Vande Bharat trains, some of them virtually.

Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla, who was also present on this occasion, said the introduction of Vande Bharat train from here will facilitate various categories of people, including businessmen and traders.

The train also halted at Phagwara junction, where hundreds of BJP workers and locals were present at the railway station when it arrived.

