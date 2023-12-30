Left Menu

Work on new railway station between Thane and Mulund delayed due to state health dept: MP Vichare

The work on the proposed railway station between Thane and Mulund is getting delayed as the Maharashtra governments health department has not yet handed a four-acre land to the Railways, Shiv Sena UBT MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare, alleged on Saturday.He also flagged issues like slum encroachment on the land for the work delay.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 30-12-2023 22:37 IST | Created: 30-12-2023 22:37 IST
The work on the proposed railway station between Thane and Mulund is getting delayed as the Maharashtra government's health department has not yet handed a four-acre land to the Railways, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP from Thane, Rajan Vichare, alleged on Saturday.

He also flagged issues like slum encroachment on the land for the work delay. Vichare also alleged that the inauguration of Digha railway station between Thane and Airoli on trans-Harbour line has been pending for months.

The MP inspected facilities at Thane railway station on Saturday. He said the work on three approach roads, station deck, parking and compound wall for the new railway station between Thane and Mulund was 30 per cent complete, an official release said. Shiv Sena (UBT) activists and others welcomed the Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Express, which was flagged via video link by PM Modi from Ayodhya, at Thane station in the evening. The Bombay High Court had earlier this year lifted a stay on the transfer of part of Thane Mental Hospital's land for the construction of a railway station. The high court allowed the transfer of the hospital's more than 14 acres of land, out of its total land of 72 acres, for the new railway station, which will come up on this land belonging to the Maharashtra government's health department.

