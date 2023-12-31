Left Menu

Mexico restarts repatriating Venezuelans as tensions over migration run high

"Both countries are working on the implementation of social programs in Venezuela that will benefit, among others, repatriated people by linking them with productive projects and paid internships in workplaces," the statement said. Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on social media that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had also repatriated Venezuelans this week.

Reuters | Updated: 31-12-2023 07:08 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 07:08 IST
Mexico restarts repatriating Venezuelans as tensions over migration run high

Mexico's government has restarted repatriation flights of Venezuelans, it said on Saturday, two days after officials agreed to work more closely with their U.S. counterparts to tackle record migration at their shared border.

Earlier this week, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken visited Mexico to hold high-level talks on migration and other issues. The talks came after the U.S. government temporarily shuttered some border crossings to redeploy agents toward enforcement.

In a statement, the Mexican foreign ministry said on Saturday "it was agreed to restart the coordinated mechanism of repatriation flights for Venezuelans." It said two flights had departed Mexico on Friday and Saturday. "Both countries are working on the implementation of social programs in Venezuela that will benefit, among others, repatriated people by linking them with productive projects and paid internships in workplaces," the statement said.

Meanwhile, U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on social media that the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement had also repatriated Venezuelans this week. "The U.S. continues to remove those who have no legal basis to remain back to their countries of origin, including Venezuela," he wrote on X.

"We also continue to work with our partners, including Mexico, to expand lawful pathways and coordinate enforcement measures against those who do not use them." The Venezuelan transport ministry confirmed on social media that 207 nationals had landed on Saturday morning in Maiquetia, near the capital Caracas, from Mexico "as part of the migration agreements established by both nations."

Venezuelan migrants often leave from Colombia and cross the border with Panama, including the dangerous Darien Gap, on their route north, hoping to pass through Central America and Mexico to reach the U.S. border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global stature

Year Ender 2023: PM Modi's diplomatic triumphs elevate India's global statur...

 India
2
India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

India-UAE ties transcend to multilateral level in 2023

 United Arab Emirates
3
AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

AI predicts influence of microplastics on soil: Study

 United States
4
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023