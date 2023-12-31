China Dec non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace

China's non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in December, an official factory survey showed on Sunday, supported by a recovery in the vast services sector.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which includes services and construction, rose to 50.4 from 50.2 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The 50-point mark separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis

The official composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, registered 50.3 in December versus 50.4 the previous month.

