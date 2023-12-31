Left Menu

China Dec non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 31-12-2023 07:12 IST
China Dec non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace
  • China

China's non-manufacturing activity expanded at a faster pace in December, an official factory survey showed on Sunday, supported by a recovery in the vast services sector.

The official non-manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI), which includes services and construction, rose to 50.4 from 50.2 in November, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. The 50-point mark separates expansion and contraction in activity on a monthly basis

The official composite PMI, which includes manufacturing and services, registered 50.3 in December versus 50.4 the previous month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

