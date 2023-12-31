Left Menu

HP govt restricts departments from buying diesel-petrol vehicles from Jan 1

The Transport Department becomes the first department to replace its official vehicle fleet with e-vehicles and the other departments are to follow the same, he said.All the departments will ensure replacing their traditional fuel-powered vehicles with e-vehicles in a phased manner, he said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:21 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:21 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed government departments not to buy diesel and petrol vehicles from January 1, 2024, according to a statement.

This will promote e-vehicles and help the state achieve the goal of 'Green and Clean Himachal', it said.

In case a department wants to purchase a diesel or petrol vehicle it will have to seek the approval of the state cabinet, it said.

''In an initiative to achieve the goal of 'Green and Clean Himachal', Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed all government departments not to buy diesel or petrol vehicles from January 1st, 2024,'' the statement said.

The chief minister said the number of government e-vehicles has reached 185 and that of private e-vehicles registered in the state at 2,733 thanks to the consistent efforts of the government.

''Our government is promoting e-vehicles in Himachal in a big way. The Transport Department becomes the first department to replace its official vehicle fleet with e-vehicles and the other departments are to follow the same,'' he said.

All the departments will ensure replacing their traditional fuel-powered vehicles with e-vehicles in a phased manner, he said. ''The use of e-vehicles is not only a new beginning, but also shows the commitment of the government towards environmental preservation,'' Sukhu said.

