Guna accident: Police arrest absconding bus owner

PTI | Guna | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:49 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:49 IST
The police on Sunday arrested the owner of the bus that caught fire after a collision, killing 13 people in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, an official said.

Bus owner Bhanu Pratap Singh Sikarwar had been absconding since the accident four days ago, additional superintendent of police (ASP) Maan Singh Thakur said.

According to the police, the bus overturned and caught fire after colliding with a dumper on the Guna-Aaron road around 9 pm on December 27.

Officials had earlier said that the bus did not have the permit to operate on the route, nor did it possess the fitness certificate, and its owner had applied to get its registration cancelled some time ago.

The police had registered a first information report (FIR) against the drivers of both the bus and the dumper besides Sikarwar at Bajranggarh police station under section 304 (causing death by rash or negligent act not amounting to culpable homicide) and other relevant provisions of the IPC and the Motor Vehicles Act.

Taking serious note of the incident, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced the suspension of a local transport official and the chief medical officer of Guna for alleged negligence.

He also ordered transfers of state transport commissioner Sanjay Kumar Jha, collector Tarun Rathi and superintendent of police Vijay Khatri.

