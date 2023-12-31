Left Menu

Thousands of cops to patrol Mumbai for New Year celebrations

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2023 19:59 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 19:59 IST
Thousands of cops to patrol Mumbai for New Year celebrations
Elaborate arrangements are in place to ensure New Year celebrations in Mumbai pass off peacefully, a top police official said on Sunday.

Satyanarayan Chowdhary, Joint Commissioner (Law and Order), said 11,000 police personnel, 2000 officers, 22 deputy commissioners of police and 45 assistant commissioners of police have been deployed for the purpose.

He said some 20 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force (SRPF), 15 platoons of Law and Order Reserve, Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, Quick Response Team (QRT) are in place to deal with emergencies and maintain peace.

Around 5,000 CCTV cameras will keep an eye on celebrations, including at heavily patronised sites like Gateway of India, Marine Drive, beaches etc, with live footage being monitored from the main and regional control rooms, the official said.

Police will be patrolling every area of the city, he added.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Pravin Padwal said people are urged not to drink and drive.

''They must follow all traffic norms while celebrating. They must wear seat belts and adhere to the rule of helmets for rider and pillion. Some roads will be closed, while some will have diversions. Some places have been designated as no-parking zones, including Marine Lines, Worli Seaface, Juhu beach, so as to ensure smooth flow of traffic,'' he said.

More than 1,200 traffic policemen and 150 officers will be on the field to monitor New Year celebrations, Padwal informed.

