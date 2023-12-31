Left Menu

Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 15.9 degrees, five notches below average

Visibility in Delhi improved marginally on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 15.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the seasons average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, according to the weather department.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2023 22:15 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:24 IST
Maximum temperature in Delhi settles at 15.9 degrees, five notches below average
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Visibility in Delhi improved marginally on Sunday, with the maximum temperature settling at 15.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season's average, according to the IMD. The minimum temperature was recorded at 11.7 degrees Celsius, five notches above normal, according to the weather department. Due to poor visibility in other states and Delhi, the Indian Railways on Sunday morning had issued a list of 23 Delhi-bound trains running late due to foggy conditions. The 24-hour average Air Quality Index (AQI) was recorded at 382 at 4 pm. According to the IMD, humidity level was recorded at 84 per cent at 5.30 pm. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered 'good', 51 and 100 'satisfactory', 101 and 200 'moderate', 201 and 300 'poor', 301 and 400 'very poor, and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to settle around 16 and eight degrees Celsius, respectively, according to the IMD. It has predicted dense fog from January 1 to January 4. The meterological department has forecast mainly clear sky, dense fog on Monday morning with cold conditions during the day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

