E-rickshaw driver's death in accident: Family seeks compensation, action against accused Delhi cop

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:30 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:30 IST
A day after an e-rickshaw driver was killed in west Delhi's Mayapuri area allegedly after a car driven by a drunk police constable hit his three-wheeler, the family members demanded adequate compensation and said strict action must be taken against the accused.

The family of Amit Jha (40) , who was killed on Saturday, said he was the only earning member of the house and blamed negligence of the constable for his death.

''My maternal uncle was the only earning person in his house. We request the government to help the family members financially and take strict action against the accused,''said Ashish Kumar, the nephew of Jha.

According to police, Sagarpur-resident Jha suffered serious injuries after the speeding car being driven by constable Mukesh Kumar crashed into his e-rickshaw on Saturday afternoon, when he was waiting for passengers in Mayapuri.

Jha got critically injured in the accident and was rushed to the Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he died during treatment on Saturday.

''The errant driver is posted with the Delhi Traffic Police unit and lives in the Mayapuri police station barrack,'' a senior police officer said.

A case was registered against Mukesh Kumar under sections 279 (rash driving), 337 (causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) and 304A (causing death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code.

The accused constable was medically examined to ascertain if he was drunk at the time of the accident. He was arrested, the senior police officer added.

