Left Menu

Bihar: Truck carrying train coach meets with accident in Bhagalpur, leads to traffic jams

According to police, no one was injured.The incident took place when the truck carrying the coach lost control and hit one of the railings of Lohiya Bridge, they added.Vikas Choubey, DRM Malda Division, told reporters, A restaurant is being opened in the railway complex near the station.

PTI | Bhagalpur | Updated: 31-12-2023 20:40 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 20:40 IST
Bihar: Truck carrying train coach meets with accident in Bhagalpur, leads to traffic jams
  • Country:
  • India

A truck carrying a train coach met with an accident near Bihar's Bhagalpur railway station on Sunday, leading to a massive jam.

The incident occurred near Lohiya Bridge, close to the station. According to police, no one was injured.

''The incident took place when the truck carrying the coach lost control and hit one of the railings of Lohiya Bridge,'' they added.

Vikas Choubey, DRM (Malda Division), told reporters, ''A restaurant is being opened in the railway complex near the station. The agency responsible for opening the eatery was in the process of shifting the coach. Essentially, it was a case of a road accident.'' The incident attracted a large crowd of curious onlookers, resulting in significant traffic congestion on nearby roads. However, with the assistance of local police and railway officials, the congestion was eventually cleared, police said. On Friday, a scrapped plane being transported from Lucknow to Assam in a truck got stuck under under Piprakothi bridge in East Champaran's Motihari.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024