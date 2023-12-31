Left Menu

Hong Kong-Mumbai Cathay Pacific flight diverted to Bangkok over medical emergency

A Mumbai-bound Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong was diverted to Bangkok on Sunday due to a medical emergency involving a passenger on board, the airline said in a statement.After the diversion, the passenger and his family were deplaned in Hong Kong for medical assistance.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-12-2023 23:32 IST | Created: 31-12-2023 23:32 IST
Hong Kong-Mumbai Cathay Pacific flight diverted to Bangkok over medical emergency
  • Country:
  • India

A Mumbai-bound Cathay Pacific flight from Hong Kong was diverted to Bangkok on Sunday due to a medical emergency involving a passenger on board, the airline said in a statement.

After the diversion, the passenger and his family were deplaned in Hong Kong for medical assistance. Later, the aircraft resumed its journey to its destination, Cathay Pacific said in the statement.

"CX663 from Hong Kong to Mumbai was diverted to Bangkok due to a medical emergency on board. The Cathay Pacific team coordinated with the on-ground team at Bangkok to ensure the passenger received due medical attention on arrival," the airline said The passenger and his family were offloaded in Bangkok to ensure that they received proper medical help, Cathay Pacific said in the statement.

Post-refuelling, the flight continued its onward journey to Mumbai, the airline added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class action over talc disclosures; Indonesia to impose new tax on e-cigarettes from Jan 1; US judge allows FTC to temporarily block IQVIA acquisition of DeepIntent and more

Health News Roundup: Judge certifies Johnson & Johnson shareholder class act...

 Global
2
Lookahead to 2024: July to December

Lookahead to 2024: July to December

 Global
3
Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways in 2024

Data-driven hiring practices, nearly double-digit pay hikes to mark HR ways ...

 India
4
Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining for exports in 2024

Demand uptick, easing inflation in developed mkts to provide silver lining f...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Long Flu: It's Real, and It's Not Just COVID

2024: Healthcare Goes Hyper-Personalized - Can Your Doctor Read Your Mind Yet?

Currency Couture: 2024's Showstopping Getaways Where the Rupee Reigns Supreme!

Vitamin D: Your Immune System's Secret Agent Against Colds and More

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024